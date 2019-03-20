English
    A Cab Driver Who Stalked Ekta Kapoor For Over 30 Times Gets Arrested!

    People love celebrities but a few fans cross their lines. These celebrities have a tough time dealing with such obsessive fans as they stalk them. As per DNA report, the television czarina, Ekta Kapor was stalked for over 30 times by a 32-year-old man, who is identified as Sudhir Rajendra Singh. He is a driver working with a private cab service provider. As per a police report, Sudhir is a Haryana resident and wanted to meet the producer to bag a role in a film or television show.

    As per reports, recently, he was even warned by Ekta's personal guards when he tried to meet her at a temple in Juhu, Mumbai. He even managed to enroll at a gym, which Ekta visits frequently. He would wait outside the gym while the producer worked out.

    A police officer was quoted by News18 as saying, "On March 16, Singh tried to follow Ekta into the gym, but was stopped by her guards. Ekta's company submitted a complaint about Singh after which he was arrested on March 18 from Andheri west. We have booked him under Section 354 (D) of IPC."

    The officer revealed that the accused was traced from Veera Desai road with the help of CCTV and some technical evidence. The case is under investigation.

