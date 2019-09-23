Emmys 2019 Complete Winners List: Fleabag & Chernobyl Win BIG; Game Of Thrones Bags 2 Awards

Television's biggest night, the 71st Emmy Awards was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While Fleabag and Chernobyl won big by bagging four and three awards, respectively; Game Of Thrones that was nominated in 32 categories, bagged two awards - Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Peter Dinklage). The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which was nominated in 20 categories, also bagged two awards - Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Alex Borstein) and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Tony Shalhoub).

Emmys 2019 Complete Winners List

• Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones

• Outstanding Comedy Series: Fleabag

• Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

• Directing for a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

• Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter, Pose

• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark

• Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

• Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

• Director for a Variety Series: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

• Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

• Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

• Outstanding Limited Series: Chernobyl

• Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

• Outstanding Television Movie: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

• Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

• Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

• Directing for a Limited Series: Johan Renck, Chernobyl

• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Patricia Arquette, The Act

• Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race

• Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

• Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry

• Director for a Comedy Series: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag

• Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

(Image Source: Twitter)

Most Read: Radhika Apte & Netflix TROLLED Hilariously After Actress Bags Emmy Nomination