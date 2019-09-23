English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Emmys 2019 Complete Winners List: Fleabag & Chernobyl Win BIG; Game Of Thrones Bags 2 Awards

    By
    |

    Television's biggest night, the 71st Emmy Awards was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While Fleabag and Chernobyl won big by bagging four and three awards, respectively; Game Of Thrones that was nominated in 32 categories, bagged two awards - Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Peter Dinklage). The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which was nominated in 20 categories, also bagged two awards - Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Alex Borstein) and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Tony Shalhoub).

    Emmys 2019 Complete Winners List: Fleabag & Chernobyl Win BIG; Game Of Thrones Bags 2 Awards

    Emmys 2019 Complete Winners List

    • Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones

    • Outstanding Comedy Series: Fleabag

    • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

    • Directing for a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

    • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter, Pose

    • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark

    • Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

    • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

    • Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

    • Director for a Variety Series: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

    • Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

    • Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

    • Outstanding Limited Series: Chernobyl

    • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

    • Outstanding Television Movie: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

    • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

    • Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

    • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

    • Directing for a Limited Series: Johan Renck, Chernobyl

    • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Patricia Arquette, The Act

    • Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race

    • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

    • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry

    • Director for a Comedy Series: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag

    • Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

    • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    (Image Source: Twitter)

    Most Read: Radhika Apte & Netflix TROLLED Hilariously After Actress Bags Emmy Nomination

    More EMMYS News

    Read more about: emmys game of thrones
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue