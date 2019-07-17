Emmys 2019 Nominees: Game Of Thrones, Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Chernobyl & Others In The Run!

Nominations for the 71st Annual Emmy Awards have been announced! The award ceremony, which will honour the greatest television achievements of the past year, will be aired on September 22 (Sunday) on Fox TV. The awards are divided into categories for comedy and drama. As expected, along with Game Of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has been dominating the list. Game of Thrones final season has received 32 nominations, which is the most in a single year by any show in the history of Emmys. Take a look at the nominations!

Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Veep (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon Prime)

My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)

Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Angarano (This Is Us)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)

Glynn Turman (How to Get Away With Murder)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)

Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)

Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)

Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Peter MacNicol (Veep)

John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)

Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)

Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way (A&E)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau

Bell (CNN)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

James Corden (The World's Best)

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game Of Games)

Marie Kondo (Tidying Up With Marie Kondo)

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman (Making It)

RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Who Is America? (Showtime)

Variety Special (Live)

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman

Lear's 'All In The Family' And 'The

Jeffersons' (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

RENT (Fox)

72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met

McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)

Springsteen On Broadway (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (CNN)

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath (A&E)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With

David Letterman (Netflix)

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry, The Audition HBO (Alec Berg)

Barry, Ronny/Lily, HBO (Alec Berg)

Fleabag, Episode 1, Prime Video (Harry Bradbeer)

The Big Bang Theory, Stockholm Syndrome, CBS (Mark Cendrowski)

Directing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones, The Iron Throne, HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)

Game of Thrones, The Last of the Starks, HBO (David Nutter)

Game of Thrones, The Long Night, HBO (Miguel Sapochnik)

Killing Eve, Desperate Times, BBC America (Lisa Bruhlmann)

Ozark, Reparations, Netflix (Jason Bateman)

Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

A Very English Scandal, Prime Video (Stephen Frears)

Chernobyl, HBO (Johan Renck)

Escape at Dannemora, Showtime (Ben Stiller)

Fosse/Verdon, Glory, FX Networks (Jessica Yu)

Fosse/Version, Who's Got the Pain, FX Networks (Thomas Kail)

When They See Us, Netflix, Ava DuVernay

Directing for a Reality Program

American Ninja Warrior, Minneapolis City Qualifiers, NBC (Patrick McManus)

Queer Eye, Black Girl Magic, Netflix (Hisham Abed)

RuPaul's Drag Race, Whatcha Unpackin?, VH1 (Nick Murray)

Shark Tank, Episode 1002, ABC (Ken Fuchs)

The Amazing Race, Who Wants a Rolex?, CBS (Bertram van Munster)

Directing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now!, Waiting for the Artist, IFC (Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas)

Drunk History, Are You Afraid of the Drunk? Comedy Central (Derek Waters)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Psychics, HBO (Paul Pennolino)

Saturday Night Live, Host: Adam Sandler, NBC (Don Roy King)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Live Midterm Election Show, Jim Hoskinson

Who Is America?, Episode 102, Showtime (Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer)

Directing for a Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool, CBS (Ben Winston)

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, Netflix (Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Ed Burke)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All In The Family' And 'The Jeffersons', ABC (James Burrows, Andy Fisher)

Springsteen On Broadway, Netflix (Thom Zimny)

The Oscars, ABC (Glenn Weiss)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry, Ronny/Lily, HBO, (Alec Berg, Bill Hader)

Fleabag, Episode 1, Prime Video (Phoebe Waller-Bridge)

PEN15, Anna Ishii-Peters, (Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle)

Russian Doll, Nothing In This World Is Easy, Netflix (Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler)

Russian Doll, A Warm Body, Netflix (Allison Silverman)

The Good Place, Janet(s), NBC (Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan)

Veep, Veep, HBO (David Mandel)

Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, Winner, AMC (Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz)

Bodyguard, Episode 1, Netflix (Jed Mercurio)

Game of Thrones, The Iron Throne, HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)

Killing Eve, Nice And Neat, BBC America (Emerald Fennell)

Succession, Nobody Is Ever Missing, HBO (Jesse Armstrong)

The Handmaid's Tale, Holly, Hulu (Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder)

Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

A Very English Scandal, Prime Video (Russell T. Davies)

Chernobyl, HBO (Craig Mazin)

Escape at Dannemora, Episode 6, Showtime (Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin)

Fosse/Verdon, Providence, FX Networks (Steven Levenson, Joel Fields)

When They See Us, Part Four, Netflix (Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury)

Writing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Full Frontal With Sam Bee (TBC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Writing for a Variety Special

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh (Netflix)

Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

An Emmy for Megan (Anemmyformegan.com)

Hack Into Broad City (Comedy Central)

It's Bruno! (Netflix)

Special (Netflix)

Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Patton Oswalt, An Emmy for Megan

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security

Chris O'Dowd, State Of the Union

Jimmy Fallon, Beto Breaks the Internet

Ed Begley Jr., Ctrl Alt Delete

Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Abbi Jacobson, Hack Into Broad City

Jessica Hecht, Special

Rosamund Pike, State Of the Union

Ilana Glazer, Hack Into Broad City"

Punam Patel, Special

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Creating Saturday Night Live, NBC

Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look), FX Networks

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look), FX Networks

RuPaul's Drag Race's: Out Of The Closet, VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race's: Portrait Of A Queen, VH1

Short Form Variety Series

Billy On The Street, FunnyOrDie

Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Apple Music

Gay Of Thrones, FunnyOrDie

Honest Trailers, YouTube

