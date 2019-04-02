When Erica Fernandes Was Asked To Choose Between Parth Samthaan & Shaheer Sheikh!

#AskEFJ

Erica is active on social media and she keeps her fans updated. She also chats with her fans whenever she gets time. Recently, she asked fans to shoot questions with #AskEJF on Instagram, which she usually does!

Erica’s Fans Asked Her To Choose Between Parth Or Shaheer

Erica's fans asked her questions like her favourite food, does she like surprises, whether she will play BCL (Box Cricket League) this time and others. But one of the fan's questions put the actress in dilemma. The fan asked, "Parth or Shaheer, more complementing co-actor?"

Erica’s Smart Reply

Erica really got confused and couldn't choose one! She safely played with the question. Sharing a picture of Friends actors Mathew Perry (Chandler) and Matt Le Blanc's (Joey) pictures and wrote, "Both are different personalities, you can't compare them. Both are good in their own way." Well, that's a smart reply!

Are Erica & Parth In Love?

Meanwhile, there are reports that Erica and Parth's bond on the show is getting stronger. As per Spotboye report, the two are more than friends. It is also being said that both have probably developed romantic feelings for each other!