Erica Fernandes Celebrates Birthday With Parth Samthaan; Hina Wishes Her With Series Of Cute Pics!

    Erica Fernandes, who became popular with her role Dr Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, is winning hearts as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress turned 26 today (May 7) and to celebrate her special day, Erica jetted off to Mussorie along with her rumoured boyfriend and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan aka Anurag. The duo shared a few pictures and videos on their Instagram stories. Take a look at the pictures and videos.

    Erica Celebrates Birthday With Parth

    In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Erica is seen cutting two chocolate cakes, while Parth was seen singing 'Happy Birthday' for her. Parth also smeared cake on Erica's face. (Watch videos at the end of the slider)

    Hina Shares Adorable Pictures & Wishes Erica

    Hina Khan squashed the rumours of her having cold vibes with Erica by sharing cute pictures of Erica and hers and wishing her on her birthday.

    Shubhaavi Wishes Erica

    Erica's on-screen mother-in-law Shubhaavi Choksey aka Mohini Basu shared an adorable video which featured Erica and wrote, "When you have toooo much to say about someone you end up saying nothing because everything seems less... Happy birthday my Eri.... I Love you way tooo much .... @iam_ejf ❤️❤️"

    Ekta Wishes Erica On Her Special Day

    Ekta Kapoor also shared a couple of pictures snapped with Erica and wished the birthday girl. Pooja Banerjee shared a video of their hair flip in the pool and wished Erica.

    Pooja Wishes Erica On Her Birthday

    Pooja wrote, "Happiest birthday @iam_ejf I was trying to find the wackiest picture/video of ours but since I couldn't find this is the latest one on my phone, Us having a good time in the pool.. May You get all the happiness,love and success 😍❤️"

    Happiest birthday @iam_ejf I was trying to find the wackiest picture/video of ours but since I couldn’t find this is the latest one on my phone, Us having a good time in the pool.. May You get all the happiness,love and success 😍❤️

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 18:49 [IST]
