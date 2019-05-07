Erica Fernandes Celebrates Birthday With Parth Samthaan; Hina Wishes Her With Series Of Cute Pics!

Erica Celebrates Birthday With Parth

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Erica is seen cutting two chocolate cakes, while Parth was seen singing 'Happy Birthday' for her. Parth also smeared cake on Erica's face. (Watch videos at the end of the slider)

Hina Shares Adorable Pictures & Wishes Erica

Hina Khan squashed the rumours of her having cold vibes with Erica by sharing cute pictures of Erica and hers and wishing her on her birthday.

Shubhaavi Wishes Erica

Erica's on-screen mother-in-law Shubhaavi Choksey aka Mohini Basu shared an adorable video which featured Erica and wrote, "When you have toooo much to say about someone you end up saying nothing because everything seems less... Happy birthday my Eri.... I Love you way tooo much .... @iam_ejf ❤️❤️"

Ekta Wishes Erica On Her Special Day

Ekta Kapoor also shared a couple of pictures snapped with Erica and wished the birthday girl. Pooja Banerjee shared a video of their hair flip in the pool and wished Erica.

Pooja Wishes Erica On Her Birthday

Pooja wrote, "Happiest birthday @iam_ejf I was trying to find the wackiest picture/video of ours but since I couldn't find this is the latest one on my phone, Us having a good time in the pool.. May You get all the happiness,love and success 😍❤️"