#Throwback! Erica Fernandes Was Compared To Ileana D’Cruz;People Even Asked If She’s Ileana’s Sister
Erica Fernandes, who is ringing in her birthday today (May 7) became popular in the television industry with the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. But before entering the telly land, the actress was seen in regional films! She made her debut on big screen with Tamil film Aindu Aindu Aindu, in which people could not help but compare her with actress Ileana D'cruz. She went on to do films like Ninnindale (Kannada), Virattu (Tamil), Galipatam (Telugu) and Ninnidale (Kannada) others to name a few. She was also seen in Hindi film, Babloo Happy Hai.
Erica On Being Compared To Ileana
In 2013, when the actress was shooting for Kannada film Ninnindale opposite Puneet Rajkumar, Erica told TOI, "I have been told I look like Ileana many times. We met in Dubai briefly, and I didn't think we look alike at all. In photographs, there are a couple of profile pictures that probably look a bit similar, but otherwise, there is no similarity whatsoever."
'People Even Ask Me If I Am Ileana’s Sister
In an interview to another leading daily, the actress had said that people had asked her if she is Ileana's sister. She told New Indian Express, "People even ask me if I am Ileana's sister. I take the comparisons as compliment since Ileana is a famous star."
Erica Wants To Have Her Own Identity!
She further said, "But I want to have my own identity as Erica! I hope that once my three Tamil films release, people will see me for what I am and stop comparing me with anyone else."
Erica Is Mumbai-based Mangalorean
The Mumbai-based Mangalorean always wanted to be in showbiz. She said, "Even when I was a kid I would keep posing before the mirror!" The actress has also won the Femina Miss India Fresh Face 2012 and was among the top 10 finalists.
Erica's TV Debut Opposite Shaheer
In 2016, Erica made television debut with KRPKAB alongside Shaheer Sheikh. Their jodi was superhit and they are still considered as iconic jodi. She had said, "As a child I have always wanted to have my fingers in many pies and working on television was always on my checklist."
Erica & Parth In Kasautii
Currently, the actress is seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she plays the role of Prerna and is paired opposite Parth Samthaan (seen as Anurag). Erica and Parth's jodi is also loved by fans.
Bepanah Pyaar Promo Revealed; Fans LASH Out At Ekta For COPYING JenShad's Show Name Bepannaah!