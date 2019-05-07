Throwback! Erica Fernandes Was Compared To Ileana D’Cruz;People Even Asked If She’s Ileana’s Sister

Erica On Being Compared To Ileana

In 2013, when the actress was shooting for Kannada film Ninnindale opposite Puneet Rajkumar, Erica told TOI, "I have been told I look like Ileana many times. We met in Dubai briefly, and I didn't think we look alike at all. In photographs, there are a couple of profile pictures that probably look a bit similar, but otherwise, there is no similarity whatsoever."

'People Even Ask Me If I Am Ileana’s Sister

In an interview to another leading daily, the actress had said that people had asked her if she is Ileana's sister. She told New Indian Express, "People even ask me if I am Ileana's sister. I take the comparisons as compliment since Ileana is a famous star."

Erica Wants To Have Her Own Identity!

She further said, "But I want to have my own identity as Erica! I hope that once my three Tamil films release, people will see me for what I am and stop comparing me with anyone else."

Erica Is Mumbai-based Mangalorean

The Mumbai-based Mangalorean always wanted to be in showbiz. She said, "Even when I was a kid I would keep posing before the mirror!" The actress has also won the Femina Miss India Fresh Face 2012 and was among the top 10 finalists.

Erica's TV Debut Opposite Shaheer

In 2016, Erica made television debut with KRPKAB alongside Shaheer Sheikh. Their jodi was superhit and they are still considered as iconic jodi. She had said, "As a child I have always wanted to have my fingers in many pies and working on television was always on my checklist."

Erica & Parth In Kasautii

Currently, the actress is seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she plays the role of Prerna and is paired opposite Parth Samthaan (seen as Anurag). Erica and Parth's jodi is also loved by fans.