WHAT? Erica Fernandes Is Dating Parth Samthaan's 'Friend' Vikas Gupta?

Are Erica & Vikas Dating?

Surprisingly, the speculations of Erica dating Vikas were made when both were seen donning a similar kind of hoodie. Another reason was also because of the great bond that the producer shared with Erica.

Vikas Denies Dating Erica

But, when Tellychakkar got in touch with Vikas, he strongly denied the reports and said, "It is wrong news, and I am not dating Erica." It has to be recalled that Vikas was earlier linked to Ace Of Space contestant Chetna Pande.

Erica To Be Seen In Vikas’s Web Series

Meanwhile, Erica will be seen making her digital debut with Vikas and Ekta's show, Class of 2020. The web series will also star Ace Of Space contestant Chetna and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra.

Erica Will Be Webbed!

Ekta had shared pictures snapped with Vikas and Erica, and captioned it, "He mad n he is creative ...n knows the youth like no other ! The craziest script with d best characters ! Veryyyyyy soooooon #ericawillbewebbed." - (sic)

Vikas & Erica’s Tik-tok Video

Vikas shared a tik-tok video that featured him, Erica and Ekta and wrote, "Even Impossible says I m Possible 🤪 The three of Us !!! like never before #EktaKapoor #ericafernandes #vikasgupta and finally We danced 💃 kyunki its #dhagalalagali & it #Dreamgirl For you @ruchikaakapoor @ayushmannk & @nushratbharucha ❤️ #Lostsouls # #Gratitude #lostboyjourneyontt." - (sic)