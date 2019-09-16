English
    WHAT? Erica Fernandes Is Dating Parth Samthaan's 'Friend' Vikas Gupta?

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes has been hitting the headlines for one or other reason, especially regarding her personal life. It has to be recalled that Erica broke up with her rumoured boyfriend Parth Samthaan. A few days ago, there were reports that the actress ignored Parth at an event. Also, recently, there has been a buzz that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress is dating ex-Bigg Boss contestant and producer Vikas Gupta, who is Parth's friend and was also rumoured to have dated him!

    Surprisingly, the speculations of Erica dating Vikas were made when both were seen donning a similar kind of hoodie. Another reason was also because of the great bond that the producer shared with Erica.

    But, when Tellychakkar got in touch with Vikas, he strongly denied the reports and said, "It is wrong news, and I am not dating Erica." It has to be recalled that Vikas was earlier linked to Ace Of Space contestant Chetna Pande.

    Meanwhile, Erica will be seen making her digital debut with Vikas and Ekta's show, Class of 2020. The web series will also star Ace Of Space contestant Chetna and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra.

    Ekta had shared pictures snapped with Vikas and Erica, and captioned it, "He mad n he is creative ...n knows the youth like no other ! The craziest script with d best characters ! Veryyyyyy soooooon #ericawillbewebbed." - (sic)

    Vikas shared a tik-tok video that featured him, Erica and Ekta and wrote, "Even Impossible says I m Possible 🤪 The three of Us !!! like never before #EktaKapoor #ericafernandes #vikasgupta and finally We danced 💃 kyunki its #dhagalalagali & it #Dreamgirl For you @ruchikaakapoor @ayushmannk & @nushratbharucha ❤️ #Lostsouls # #Gratitude #lostboyjourneyontt." - (sic)

    Well, may-be the new show is the reason that Erica and Vikas shared a great bond, which was misinterpreted!

