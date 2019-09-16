WHAT? Erica Fernandes Is Dating Parth Samthaan's 'Friend' Vikas Gupta?
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes has been hitting the headlines for one or other reason, especially regarding her personal life. It has to be recalled that Erica broke up with her rumoured boyfriend Parth Samthaan. A few days ago, there were reports that the actress ignored Parth at an event. Also, recently, there has been a buzz that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress is dating ex-Bigg Boss contestant and producer Vikas Gupta, who is Parth's friend and was also rumoured to have dated him!
Are Erica & Vikas Dating?
Surprisingly, the speculations of Erica dating Vikas were made when both were seen donning a similar kind of hoodie. Another reason was also because of the great bond that the producer shared with Erica.
Vikas Denies Dating Erica
But, when Tellychakkar got in touch with Vikas, he strongly denied the reports and said, "It is wrong news, and I am not dating Erica." It has to be recalled that Vikas was earlier linked to Ace Of Space contestant Chetna Pande.
Erica To Be Seen In Vikas’s Web Series
Meanwhile, Erica will be seen making her digital debut with Vikas and Ekta's show, Class of 2020. The web series will also star Ace Of Space contestant Chetna and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra.
Erica Will Be Webbed!
Ekta had shared pictures snapped with Vikas and Erica, and captioned it, "He mad n he is creative ...n knows the youth like no other ! The craziest script with d best characters ! Veryyyyyy soooooon #ericawillbewebbed." - (sic)
Vikas & Erica’s Tik-tok Video
Vikas shared a tik-tok video that featured him, Erica and Ekta and wrote, "Even Impossible says I m Possible 🤪 The three of Us !!! like never before #EktaKapoor #ericafernandes #vikasgupta and finally We danced 💃 kyunki its #dhagalalagali & it #Dreamgirl For you @ruchikaakapoor @ayushmannk & @nushratbharucha ❤️ #Lostsouls # #Gratitude #lostboyjourneyontt." - (sic)
View this post on Instagram
Even Impossible says I m Possible 🤪 The three of Us !!! like never before #EktaKapoor #ericafernandes #vikasgupta and finally We danced 💃 kyunki its #dhagalalagali & it #Dreamgirl For you @ruchikaakapoor @ayushmannk & @nushratbharucha ❤️ #Lostsouls # #Gratitude #lostboyjourneyontt
A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on
Well, may-be the new show is the reason that Erica and Vikas shared a great bond, which was misinterpreted!
Most Read: Bigg Boss 13 Fans Excited As Salman Khan Announces Premiere Date, But NOT Happy With Time Slot