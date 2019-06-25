Erica Fernandes, Gauhar Khan, Rakhi Sawant & Other TV Actresses Have OOPS Moments!
Television actresses display their charisma on screen with their amazing performances. They are also seen gracing events or awards ceremonies or ramps in style. Although many of them carry themselves gracefully and are praised for their styles, a few, unfortunately, suffer oops moment due to wardrobe malfunction! But these celebrities manage the moment with their smile and ignoring the embarrassing situation so that they don't spoil that moment! Take a look at a few television actresses who experienced an oops moment!
Erica Fernandes
Recently, Erica Fernandes attended an event, in which she donned a beautiful white dress with a floral border. While she posed for shutterbugs, her dress' drape fell off the shoulder. The actress was quick to hold it and soon her Kasautii Zindagii Kay friends came to her rescue and fixed the drape. Although Erica looked a little embarrassed, she managed the situation with a smile. (Image Source: Spotboye)
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant has always been in news, especially for her blunt statements or for her attire. The actress' wardrobe malfunction has happened too many times, but looks like she cares little! At a music launch of a film, she was seen wearing a green dress, which failed to cover her properly!
Gauhar Khan
Gauhar Khan suffered a wardrobe malfunction while she walked for Lakme Fashion Week. While Gauhar was walking the ramp, her skirt's zipper split on the rear end, revealing a naked derriere. She was seen trying to conceal it with her hands, but in vain!
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi experienced an embarrassing moment at her friend's wedding reception. No doubt that Kamya looked lovely in a tube maxi dress with ruffles, but the actress seemed uncomfortable as the outfit gave a tough time for her. The dress was too low and she was seen adjusting it!
Payal Rohatgi
Ex-Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi looked stunning in a brown-coloured outfit at the Mirchi Music Awards in 2012. But she flashed more than what she had intended! She flashed her assets in a backless gown and the actress seemed unaware of her wardrobe malfunction.
