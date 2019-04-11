Erica Fernandes Has THIS To Say About Dating Rumours With Parth Samthaan!

'Rumours Are A Part & Parcel Of Entertainment Industry!'

Regarding the rumours of their link-up, Erica told HT, "It is news to me that such rumours are out there. But, I guess, rumours are a part and parcel of the entertainment industry."

Erica Refutes Dating Parth

The actress refuted the dating rumours and said, "I have known Parth since we started working together on our TV show and we shoot every day. We are good friends and have a great working relationship."

The Actress Says…

She further added, "Whenever we chill together, we have a whole bunch of people with us. When we go for events, we are often leaving from our set, so yes, we do leave together. That doesn't mean we go home together. In fact, we live in different parts of the city."

Erica Is Unfazed With The Speculations

Erica is unfazed with the speculations and takes it in her stride. She told the leading daily, "People believe what they want to believe. We are good friends but we are not dating."

‘It Doesn’t Bother Me As I Know The Truth’

"I can't stop them nor can I explain things to everyone. From day one, we got along well. And link-ups are a common occurrence in shows with romantic storylines. It doesn't bother me as I know the truth and I can't stop them."