Hotness Alert! Erica Fernandes Is Raising Temperature With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!

Erica Fernandes, who became household name with her role of Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Just like Shaheer Sheikh and Erica's jodi in KRPKAB, her pairing with Parth Samthaan in KZK 2 is also loved by fans. It was also said that Parth and Erica were dating, but the latter denied the reports. The couple was recently seen on Nach Baliye 9 and introduced major twist in the show. Erica is quite active on social media and has been keeping her fans updated with latest pictures.

She has been sharing pictures from Kasautii's Switzerland shoot. She has also been posting pictures from her travel diaries and fans are all praise for her. But her latest bikini pictures have grabbed eyeballs!

The Water Baby! Recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress did a photoshoot and shared those pictures on her Instagram account. Well, we must say that she is setting the screens on fire in her ‘water baby' avatar. Along with the pictures, she shared thoughtful quotes. Erica’s Latest Bikini Photoshoot In the picture, Erica can be seen flaunting her svelte figure in a stylish black monokini. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, "Her soul was deep to explore by those who always swam in the shallow end⠀#thirdeyethoughts #ejf #ericafernandes #swim #pool #waterbaby #stressbuster #positiveenergy #happiness #peace #instapic #instagram." - (sic) The Actress Looks Super Hot! She captioned this picture as, "Do the right things even when no one's watching. Its called Integrity #ejf #ericafernandes #thoughts #peace #innerpeace #selfcare #happiness #love #instapic #instagram #instaphoto." - (sic) Erica Is Raising Temperature With Her Sizzling Avatar! Posting this picture, the actress wrote, "Life has no remote. Get up and change it yourself #thirdeyethoughts #thoughts #ericafernandes #ejf #peace #innerpeace #selfcare #happiness #love #instapic #instagram #instaphoto #pool #swim #life." - (sic)

