Erica Goes Missing At Parth Samthaan's Housewarming Party: Hina, Shubhaavi & Others Attend (PICS)

Parth Samthaan’s House Warming Party

In a video, Parth was seen thanking his friends for making it to the party and popping up a champagne bottle while his friends were seen cheering him and shouting, "We love you Parth."

Such A Cute Picture Of Hina & Parth

Hina shared a picture snapped with Parth and captioned it, "Magic of new beginnings. He's making his dreams happen,, congratulations @the_parthsamthaan Shine on." Parth shared the same picture and captioned it, "Too much fun!!" - (sic)

Scarlett Rose Writes…

Scarlett Rose shared a picture and wrote, "You can't save the world alone , that's why I'm with you 😉⚡️ @the_parthsamthaan 💫I am so happy & so proud of you 😁 Your dream come true , your own house in Mumbai 😍 I have seen you grow from a kiddo to a Gentleman . I have seen you in your ups & down & I'm so glad I've been with you through it all . I'll always be there for you ❤️ Love : Kalet 🌹 . #ScarlettMRose #ParthSamthaan #NewBeginings 💫" - (sic)

Eshanya Congratulates Parth

Eshanya Maheshwari posted a picture and captioned it, "Snoopyyy. Congratulations for new house. It's so beautiful and with best vibe and view. Keep working hard lot more to achieve. I wish you grow stronger in your new home. wish you spend the most joyous moments and may this HOME be a place of happiness, laughter, containment and strong WIFI SIGNAL." - (sic)

Why Erica Missed Parth’s Housewarming Party?

Although all his close friends - Hina, Eshanya, Scarlett Sahil, Shubhaavi Choksey, Ariah Dey and Uday Tikekar attended the party, Parth on-screen partner Erica wasn't seen anywhere. It has to be recalled that there has been buzz that all is not well between Parth and Erica. We assume that this could be the reason that the actress gave it a miss to the party.