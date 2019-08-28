English
    Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan Chill In Maldives; Dance To 'Senorita' Song (PICS)

    By
    |

    Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play the roles of Prerna and Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, are one of the favourite jodis on television. Although the duo maintained that they are friends, there were rumours of them dating. Of late, it was also speculated that the couple broke up and have even unfollowed each other on Instagram. But, looks like they have resolved the issue as they soon followed each other back. Recently, they were spotted having a whale of a time in the Maldives.

    Although Erica hasn't shared a picture with rumoured boyfriend Parth from their Maldives vacation, their fans have been sharing pictures on social media. Take a look!

    Parth & Erica In The Maldives

    Parth & Erica In The Maldives

    In this picture, Parth and Erica are seen happily posing and enjoying their time at the pristine locales of Maldives. While Parth donned a brown shirt and shorts, Erica wore a yellow top and a black pant.

    PaRica Enjoy The Maldives

    PaRica Enjoy The Maldives

    Parth and Erica were seen soaking in the sun as they donned comfort, beach-side wears for their outings. The couple looked adorable together.

    Erica – The Water Baby

    Erica – The Water Baby

    Both actors had shared (single) pictures on their Instagram accounts. In one of the pictures shared by Erica, she was seen taking a dip in the sea. She captioned the pictures as "Wild and free like the sea," and "Sky above, sand below, peace within." - (sic)

    Parth Flaunting His Well-Toned Body

    Parth Flaunting His Well-Toned Body

    In one of the pictures that Parth shared, he was seen flaunting his well-toned body. He captioned another picture as, "They told me I could be anything...so I decided to be tanned!"

    Parth & Erica Dancing To Senorita

    Parth & Erica Dancing To Senorita

    In a video shared by Parth and Erica's fan, the couple can be seen dancing to 'Senorita' - the track from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, in front of a local crowd. (In Pic: Parth and Erica chill at a beach)

    The Couple Had Fun

    The Couple Had Fun

    As per a Spotboye report, the trip was hosted by Club Med Kani for two days. Water sports like Snorkeling, Parasailing, Paddle Board, Flying Trapeze and Kayak, an outdoor cooking session with a chef and sun-downer and dinner at beachside were a few activities, which were apparently lined up for them.

    View this post on Instagram

    Clear video of yesterday dance of #parica 😍😍😘😘🤗🤗 . . . . #ericafernandes #parthsamthaan #parica #paricaforever #roamanchakparica #roamanchak #roamanchakstayatclubmed #roamanchaksbs #roamanchakabp #romanchakerica #roamanchakparthsamthaan #kasautiizindagiikay #kasautiizindagiikay2 . . . . @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf

    A post shared by Antman and Bahubali 🕷🕷💪💪💜💜 (@love.is_parica) on Aug 24, 2019 at 2:38am PDT

    (Images Source: Instagram)

