Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan Chill In Maldives; Dance To 'Senorita' Song (PICS)

Parth & Erica In The Maldives

In this picture, Parth and Erica are seen happily posing and enjoying their time at the pristine locales of Maldives. While Parth donned a brown shirt and shorts, Erica wore a yellow top and a black pant.

PaRica Enjoy The Maldives

Parth and Erica were seen soaking in the sun as they donned comfort, beach-side wears for their outings. The couple looked adorable together.

Erica – The Water Baby

Both actors had shared (single) pictures on their Instagram accounts. In one of the pictures shared by Erica, she was seen taking a dip in the sea. She captioned the pictures as "Wild and free like the sea," and "Sky above, sand below, peace within." - (sic)

Parth Flaunting His Well-Toned Body

In one of the pictures that Parth shared, he was seen flaunting his well-toned body. He captioned another picture as, "They told me I could be anything...so I decided to be tanned!"

Parth & Erica Dancing To Senorita

In a video shared by Parth and Erica's fan, the couple can be seen dancing to 'Senorita' - the track from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, in front of a local crowd. (In Pic: Parth and Erica chill at a beach)

The Couple Had Fun

As per a Spotboye report, the trip was hosted by Club Med Kani for two days. Water sports like Snorkeling, Parasailing, Paddle Board, Flying Trapeze and Kayak, an outdoor cooking session with a chef and sun-downer and dinner at beachside were a few activities, which were apparently lined up for them.