    Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan's Latest Vlog Reminds Us Of AR Rahman's Song 'Yeh Haseen Vadiyan'!

    By
    |

    Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan play the roles of Prerna and Anurag Basu on Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The duo became instant hit jodi. There have also been rumours that the actors are dating, but Erica refuted the rumours. It has to be recalled that recently Parth and Erica had been to Mussoorie during Erica's birthday. The actors had a blast at Mussoorie. They had also shot for a photoshoot and have also been sharing beautiful pictures from Mussorie.

    The Video Reminds Us Of 'Yeh Haseen Vadiyan'

    Recently, the actors shared a video in which the actors were seen enjoying food, fun activities and beautiful locations at the hill station. The romantic video reminded us of AR Rahman's song 'Yeh Haseen Vadiyan'.

    Erica Thanked JW Mussorie

    To celebrate crossing 900,000 subscribers on YouTube, Erica shared the video and thanked JW Mussorie for letting them enjoy the beautiful property and for their warm welcome.

    The Actress Thanked Them For Making Her Birthday Special

    She wrote, "Thankq for making my birthday very special. This was the most memorable birthday that i have had amidst nature and such a beautiful property. And all the arrangements made by your staff ?!? That was the icing on the cake."

    ‘This Is Just The Beginning Of Our Journey Together’

    She further wrote, "This is just the beginning of our journey together... alot more to come." Hina commented, "Woooowwwwwww finally it's out 👏👏👏🙌." Shubhaavi wrote, "❤️ Big one."

    View this post on Instagram

    Celebrating 900k subscribers on YouTube . Thankq @jwmussoorie for having us witness this beautiful property , for the warm welcome , the heartfelt hospitality and coordination and last but not the least ..for making my birthday very special. This was the most memorable birthday that i have had amidst nature and such a beautiful property. And all the arrangements made by your staff ?!? That was the icing on the cake . A big thankyou to @thegreydot and @prasad7396 for capturing this so perfectly. This is just the beginning of our journey together... alot more to come m sure @thegreydot @the_parthsamthaan @prasad7396 . 🥂 #ericafernandes #ejf #traveldiaries #travelblogger #blogger #youtube #jwmarriott #jwmarriottmussoorie #mussoorie

    A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on May 26, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
