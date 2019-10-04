Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma & Others Have Super Fun At Hina Khan's Birthday Bash
Hina Khan turned 32 on October 2. The actress celebrated her birthday with family and boyfriend Rocky and friends in style! Hina looked gorgeous in a black dress, which she paired up with a pair of black polka-dotted sheer mesh stockings. She donned a pink fur, a pink sash and a little tiara, which gave her a princess look. Priyank Sharma, Vikram Bhatt, Kanchi Singh, Mohit Malhotra, Nidhi Uttam, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey and others graced Hina's grand birthday party.
Hina Khan Celebrates Her Birthday In Style
Hina looked gorgeous in a black dress. Fans showered the actress with cakes and flowers for her birthday. She shared pictures of the gifts and the birthday party; and wrote, "Birthday love #Blessed Thank you All 🙏" - (sic)
Erica Fernandes With Hina
Erica shared a picture snapped with the birthday girl and wrote, "What a fun madness it was... Totally enjoyed and danced like crazy after sooooooo long. Thankq @realhinakhan for the lovely time and our bestestestest (I know that's not a word but u get it) wishes are always with you. 😘🤗♥️ #birthdaymadness #funnight." - (sic)
Erica Shares Crazy Picture From The Fun Night
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress shared a few more fun and crazy pictures from Hina's birthday party and captioned it, "Few more from the mad night." - (sic)
Shubhaavi With The Birthday Girl
Shubhaavi wrote, "Happiest birthday to my beautiful and lovable Hina .... Hope you shine more and more each moment , each day, each year !! Ps:It was a crazzzzzyyyy party & missed you toooo much @poojabanerjeee @realhinakhan @itisariah @iam_ejf @aakanshashukla0803." - (sic)
Ariah Agarwal Wishes Hina
Ariah Agarwal shared a few pictures from the party and captioned it, "To friendships, laughter, dance moves and the birthday girl 🥂♥️" - (sic)
Parth With Hina
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan was also present at the party. In the picture: Parth, Sahil Anand, Ariah and Erica with Hina Khan.
Priyank Sharma’s Adorable Birthday Wish
Hina's Bigg Boss friend Priyank Sharma also graced her birthday bash. He shared an adorable video and wished his bestie on her birthday. He wrote, "Bhagwaan kare mein tere saath khoob saara ladoo taaki PYAAR aur gehra hota rahe ❤️ Happy birthday meri dost . I love you @realhinakhan." - (sic)
