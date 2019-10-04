Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma & Others Have Super Fun At Hina Khan's Birthday Bash

Hina Khan Celebrates Her Birthday In Style

Hina looked gorgeous in a black dress. Fans showered the actress with cakes and flowers for her birthday. She shared pictures of the gifts and the birthday party; and wrote, "Birthday love #Blessed Thank you All 🙏" - (sic)

Erica Fernandes With Hina

Erica shared a picture snapped with the birthday girl and wrote, "What a fun madness it was... Totally enjoyed and danced like crazy after sooooooo long. Thankq @realhinakhan for the lovely time and our bestestestest (I know that's not a word but u get it) wishes are always with you. 😘🤗♥️ #birthdaymadness #funnight." - (sic)

Erica Shares Crazy Picture From The Fun Night

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress shared a few more fun and crazy pictures from Hina's birthday party and captioned it, "Few more from the mad night." - (sic)

Shubhaavi With The Birthday Girl

Shubhaavi wrote, "Happiest birthday to my beautiful and lovable Hina .... Hope you shine more and more each moment , each day, each year !! Ps:It was a crazzzzzyyyy party & missed you toooo much @poojabanerjeee @realhinakhan @itisariah @iam_ejf @aakanshashukla0803." - (sic)

Ariah Agarwal Wishes Hina

Ariah Agarwal shared a few pictures from the party and captioned it, "To friendships, laughter, dance moves and the birthday girl 🥂♥️" - (sic)

Parth With Hina

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan was also present at the party. In the picture: Parth, Sahil Anand, Ariah and Erica with Hina Khan.

Priyank Sharma’s Adorable Birthday Wish

Hina's Bigg Boss friend Priyank Sharma also graced her birthday bash. He shared an adorable video and wished his bestie on her birthday. He wrote, "Bhagwaan kare mein tere saath khoob saara ladoo taaki PYAAR aur gehra hota rahe ❤️ Happy birthday meri dost . I love you @realhinakhan." - (sic)