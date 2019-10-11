Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Sriti, Shabbir & Others Look Super Stylish At Ekta Kapoor’s Bash
Ekta Kapoor is on cloud nine, both professionally and personally. The producer has not only achieved success in the television industry, but also on digital platforms and the Bollywood industry. Her film Dream Girl earned Rs 135.25 crore and her TV shows like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are all doing well on the TRP chart. On digital platforms, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, The Test Case, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Fixer and other web series have also been received well by the audience. To celebrate the occasion, Ekta had hosted a grand party, graced by who's who of the television industry.
Sunny Leone, Ridhi Dogra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sriti Jha, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, and Sharleen Sethi were a few who graced the success party. Take a look at a few pictures.
Divyanka & Karan Patel
Divyanka Tripathi, who is seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and web series Coldd Lassi and Chicken Masala, graced Ekta's success bash along with her husband-actor Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka looked beautiful in a black off-shoulder dress while Vivek donned a white shirt and black pants.
Anita Hassanandani
Anita Hassanandani, who is currently seen in Nach Baliye with her husband Rohit Reddy and Ekta's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was spotted in a black one-shoulder flared sleeve dress.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actors With Ekta
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Pooja Banerjee, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes posed with Ekta Kapoor. Pooja shared a few pictures from the success bash on her Instagram stories.
Pooja Banerjee & Karan Singh Grover
Pooja was also seen posing with Karan Singh Grover. It has to be recalled that Pooja got injured on Nach Baliye 9 sets and had to quit the show. She has not been shooting for Kasautii as well. Going by the pictures, looks like the actress had a great time at the party with her co-stars as she met all of them after a long time.
Anjum Fakih With Sriti Jha & Shabbir Ahluwalia
Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih was seen posing with Kumkum Bhagya actors Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia. Shabbir, who is seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Fixer, attended the party with his wife Kanchi Kaul.
Hina & Aamna
Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, slayed the black outfit. Aamna Sharif, who will be replacing Hina, also graced Ekta's party. She looked stunning in a red dress.
