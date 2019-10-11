    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Sriti, Shabbir & Others Look Super Stylish At Ekta Kapoor’s Bash

      By
      |

      Ekta Kapoor is on cloud nine, both professionally and personally. The producer has not only achieved success in the television industry, but also on digital platforms and the Bollywood industry. Her film Dream Girl earned Rs 135.25 crore and her TV shows like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are all doing well on the TRP chart. On digital platforms, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, The Test Case, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Fixer and other web series have also been received well by the audience. To celebrate the occasion, Ekta had hosted a grand party, graced by who's who of the television industry.

      Sunny Leone, Ridhi Dogra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sriti Jha, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, and Sharleen Sethi were a few who graced the success party. Take a look at a few pictures.

      Divyanka & Karan Patel

      Divyanka & Karan Patel

      Divyanka Tripathi, who is seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and web series Coldd Lassi and Chicken Masala, graced Ekta's success bash along with her husband-actor Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka looked beautiful in a black off-shoulder dress while Vivek donned a white shirt and black pants.

      Anita Hassanandani

      Anita Hassanandani

      Anita Hassanandani, who is currently seen in Nach Baliye with her husband Rohit Reddy and Ekta's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was spotted in a black one-shoulder flared sleeve dress.

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actors With Ekta

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actors With Ekta

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Pooja Banerjee, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes posed with Ekta Kapoor. Pooja shared a few pictures from the success bash on her Instagram stories.

      Pooja Banerjee & Karan Singh Grover

      Pooja Banerjee & Karan Singh Grover

      Pooja was also seen posing with Karan Singh Grover. It has to be recalled that Pooja got injured on Nach Baliye 9 sets and had to quit the show. She has not been shooting for Kasautii as well. Going by the pictures, looks like the actress had a great time at the party with her co-stars as she met all of them after a long time.

      Anjum Fakih With Sriti Jha & Shabbir Ahluwalia

      Anjum Fakih With Sriti Jha & Shabbir Ahluwalia

      Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih was seen posing with Kumkum Bhagya actors Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia. Shabbir, who is seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Fixer, attended the party with his wife Kanchi Kaul.

      Hina & Aamna

      Hina & Aamna

      Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, slayed the black outfit. Aamna Sharif, who will be replacing Hina, also graced Ekta's party. She looked stunning in a red dress.

      Most Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 First Look! Aamna Sharif Looks Stylish In Komolika Avatar

      More EKTA KAPOOR News

      Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 11, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue