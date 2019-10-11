Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Sriti, Shabbir & Others Look Super Stylish At Ekta Kapoor’s Bash

Divyanka & Karan Patel

Divyanka Tripathi, who is seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and web series Coldd Lassi and Chicken Masala, graced Ekta's success bash along with her husband-actor Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka looked beautiful in a black off-shoulder dress while Vivek donned a white shirt and black pants.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani, who is currently seen in Nach Baliye with her husband Rohit Reddy and Ekta's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was spotted in a black one-shoulder flared sleeve dress.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actors With Ekta

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Pooja Banerjee, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes posed with Ekta Kapoor. Pooja shared a few pictures from the success bash on her Instagram stories.

Pooja Banerjee & Karan Singh Grover

Pooja was also seen posing with Karan Singh Grover. It has to be recalled that Pooja got injured on Nach Baliye 9 sets and had to quit the show. She has not been shooting for Kasautii as well. Going by the pictures, looks like the actress had a great time at the party with her co-stars as she met all of them after a long time.

Anjum Fakih With Sriti Jha & Shabbir Ahluwalia

Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih was seen posing with Kumkum Bhagya actors Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia. Shabbir, who is seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Fixer, attended the party with his wife Kanchi Kaul.

Hina & Aamna

Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, slayed the black outfit. Aamna Sharif, who will be replacing Hina, also graced Ekta's party. She looked stunning in a red dress.