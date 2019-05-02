Erica Slams Media; Says Stop Dragging Parth In Baseless Nonsense, He Is Going Through A Tough Time!

Erica Wanted To Accompany Parth To Pune!

The Kasautii actors are free for a couple of days now and there were reports that Parth was travelling to be with his family to spend some time with his mom in Pune. It was also said that Erica wanted to accompany him, but Parth refused to take her along saying he preferred to go alone!

Erica Slams Media

When Erica was asked about the same, she told Pinkvilla, "With all due respect Parth and I share a beautiful bond of friendship and we are always there for each other when required. He knows that best so I don't have to clarify anything to anyone."

The Actress Says…

"I completely understand that online media run stories on the basis of either directly speaking to the artist, which in this case, they didn't before putting this out or they get to know stuff by their sources, so I don't blame them."

Erica Asks Media To Stop Dragging Parth In Baseless Nonsense!

"But honestly, I pity their sources and their little delusional birdies that give them such information, have a heart for god's sake. Parth is going through a tough time so please stop dragging him in baseless nonsense like this."