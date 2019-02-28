Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Veena Malik Mocks Abhinandan Varthaman; Saumya Tandon SLAMS Her!

Yesterday (February 26, 2019), IAF shot down Pakistani fighter aircraft, but one Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, went missing in action. While India is waiting and praying for the the Wing Commander's safe return to India who is held captive by Pakistan forces, actress Veena Malik took to Twitter to mock Abhinandan Varthaman. She wrote, "Abhi abhi tu ayo ho...achi mehmaan nawazi ho gi aap ki." She also made a series of tweets against the Wing Commander. This indeed didn't go well with the netizens, who slammed her. Not just netizens even celebrities lashed out at Veena Malik for her tweet.

Saumya Tandon lashed out at Veena. She wrote, "Can't imagine someone like him tweeting like this. Sad really sad." She further tweeted, "Yes it's her not him, but doesn't change the disgust this tweet is spreading."

Swara Bhasker condemned the tweet. She wrote, "Veena ji.. Shame on you & ur sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious & dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in you army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing 4 peace #sick."

Veena also mocked Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut, who supported Indian Air Force for their Surgical Strike.

It's ironic that Veena, who worked in India (was seen on Bigg Boss) is all praises for Pakistan!

