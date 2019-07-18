Ex-Bigg Boss’ Ajaz Khan Gets Arrested For Sharing Objectionable Video & Mocking Mumbai Police!

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, who was recently in news for assaulting a model, is yet again in news for wrong reason! The actor has been arrested by cyber police station of Mumbai Police for sharing instigating TikTok video and mocking Mumbai Police. ANI tweeted, "Actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested, a case was registered against him for creating/uploading videos with objectionable content promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, & creating hatred among public at large."

Apparently, the Cyber Police had recieved complaints along with some videos that had gone viral on social media. The police was quoted by News18 as saying, "It was found that Ajaz Khan has created/uploaded these videos with objectionable content mainly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc. and create hatred among public at large."

According to reports, Ajaz is arrested under section 153A and section 67, which can attract five years jail term and/or fine of Rs 5,00,000.

In the TikTok video released by Ajaz, he was seen mocking the Mumbai Police by miming to a Bollywood film dialogue. As per FirstPost report, "His video was, in essence, a reaction to the FIR filed by Mumbai police against Tik Tok celebrities who spoke about Tabrez Ansari's lynching. Many made highly problematic, inciteful videos after that."

The court has even denied anticipatory bails for all the people who were involved in making such videos.

Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai On 2nd Spot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drops Down!