Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Bobby Darling Files For Divorce; Husband Questions Validity of Wedding!

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Bobby Darling, who married as a woman following a sex reassignment surgery (SRS), has filed for divorce in Mumbai on grounds of cruelty. But according to a TOI report, Bobby's husband has questioned the validity of the wedding. As per the report, Bobby has sought dissolution of her marriage and also cancellation of an October 2016 gift deed of a flat in Oshiwara and Rs 2 crore in alimony, before the family court at Bandra.

According to a TOI report, "Last September the family court ordered that status quo be maintained as far as the properties were concerned. The case is set to revolve around how a 'woman' is interpreted by courts and whether a 'woman' under the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) means a girl at birth, biologically by birth."

"The divorce petition filed through lawyer Bhavana Jadhav says that both are Hindu and that the petitioner-then a transgender known as Bobby Darling-underwent an SRS in November 2015 to become Pakhi Sharma, before marrying in February 2016 in Bhopal, in a Hindu ceremony."

Bobby aka Pakhi alleged that her married life had become faker than movies as the outside world believed her to be happy while internally she felt a sense of nothingness. On the other hand, her husband, through lawyers, has claimed that the marriage itself is 'void' under the Hindu Marriage Act.

