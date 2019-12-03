Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Dimpy Ganguly Pregnant With Second Child; Shares Heartwarming Post

Dimpy Ganguly, who was seen in Bigg Boss 8, is all set to embrace motherhood again. The television actress took to social media to announce the same. Dimpy shared a couple of pictures with a heartwarming caption. In one of the pictures, she is seen in a black floral dress while flaunting her baby bump. In another picture, she is captured with her three-year-old daughter Reanna.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant captioned the pictures, "Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving a shape to the future generation, and I feel responsible for it. My role as a nurturer has paid me back in ways I couldn't even imagine. Destiny has decided to bless me yet again and I couldn't have been more happier."

Dimpy mentioned the feeling of motherhood and also explained how difficult the first trimester of the pregnancy has been. The actress further wrote, "The beginning of this pregnancy came along with various hurdles; relocation with a child, while the husband had to be away most of the time because of more responsibilities at work, hunting for a house, a nursery, a school, an ob-gyn a pediatrician, a hospital all in the first trimester with nausea like never before! But as they say fortune favors the brave, we have been fortunate enough to finally get all that we wanted because we dared to dream and only one word comes to mind - gratitude. Thankful for all the good that touch us everyday!"

She concluded, "Hope we all can see and admire all that's truly good and happy in our lives instead of focusing on what's not. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! #thanksgiving #madonna #mydubai #lamerdubai #beach."

Fellow colleagues commented to congratulated Dimpy. Debina Bonnerjee wrote, "So happyyyy for you dimpssss 😘😘," Renee Dhyani commented, "Omg. Dimpy I am so so happy for you❤️ heartiest Congratulations 🥳 baby mamma 💖," and Nisha Rawal wrote, "Awwww many congratulations for yet another beautiful journey darling ❤️."

Dimpy married Dubai based businessman Rohit Roy on November 27, 2015.

(Social media posts are not edited)

