Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Nehha Pendse's Pre-wedding Functions Begin With Grahmukh Pooja

Grahmukh Pooja

Neha even shared a couple of pictures from Grahmukh pooja on her Instagram stories. The actress looked beautiful in a red and golden sari and the bridal glow was evident on her face. Sharing one of the pictures, the actress wrote, "Guruji knows me for a long time to crack a joke on me." She captioned another picture as, "Good vibes only." - (sic)

Nehha On Shradul

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also shared a lengthy note revealing that she is 2020 ready! She also mentioned about love of her life Shradul in the post. The actress wrote, "@shardulbayas came in my life like a hurricane... shredding and uprooting every doubt , insecurity, lack of trust that my past personal life gave me .. I very merrily got pulled in, in the whirlwind romance , reminding myself everytime there is an extinct species of men who MEAN the love they express.. thank you is too shallow for what u have given to this unconventionally conventional girl ,is too deep.. I love you." - (sic)

‘I Am Marrying The Man Of My Dreams’

Neha revealed that she is in a happy phase and can't wait to start her life with Shradul. She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there. It's the best feeling of my life. I can't thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy."

Nehha On Wedding Preparations

Regarding her wedding preparation, the actress had earlier revealed that almost everything, especially, their wedding trousseau has been finalised.