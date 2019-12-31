    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Nehha Pendse's Pre-wedding Functions Begin With Grahmukh Pooja

      May I Come in Madam actress and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nehha Pendse is all set to get married to beau Shardul Bayas on January 5, 2019. The couple will soon be exchanging the rings. The preparations for her wedding are going on in full-swing. The pre-wedding functions have begun with Grahmukh pooja.

      Neha even shared a couple of pictures from Grahmukh pooja on her Instagram stories. The actress looked beautiful in a red and golden sari and the bridal glow was evident on her face. Sharing one of the pictures, the actress wrote, "Guruji knows me for a long time to crack a joke on me." She captioned another picture as, "Good vibes only." - (sic)

      The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also shared a lengthy note revealing that she is 2020 ready! She also mentioned about love of her life Shradul in the post. The actress wrote, "@shardulbayas came in my life like a hurricane... shredding and uprooting every doubt , insecurity, lack of trust that my past personal life gave me .. I very merrily got pulled in, in the whirlwind romance , reminding myself everytime there is an extinct species of men who MEAN the love they express.. thank you is too shallow for what u have given to this unconventionally conventional girl ,is too deep.. I love you." - (sic)

      Neha revealed that she is in a happy phase and can't wait to start her life with Shradul. She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there. It's the best feeling of my life. I can't thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy."

      Regarding her wedding preparation, the actress had earlier revealed that almost everything, especially, their wedding trousseau has been finalised.

      Also Read: Wedding Bells! Nehha Pendse All Set To Tie The Knot With Shardul Singh Bayas In January 2020

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
