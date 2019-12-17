Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Payal Rohatgi Granted Bail

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi, who was arrested by Rajasthan police for allegedly posting 'offensive' content about the Nehru-Gandhi family on Sunday (December 15), has been released on bail, tweeted ANI. Regarding her release, ANI tweeted, "Model & actress Payal Rohatgi who was arrested by Bundi police on Dec 15, allegedly for her comment on former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, has been released on bail with two sureties of Rs 25000 each." - (sic)

On Monday (December 16), Payal was sent to judicial custody till December 24 by a metropolitan court soon after she was brought to Bundi from Ahmedabad. As per TOI report, "The Bundi court said the right to freedom of speech under the Indian Constitution is not unlimited, while rejecting the bail application of the actress earlier."

Payal's fiancé, Sangram Singh reacted to her arrest. He was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "The people who are actually burning this country are not facing any trouble from the Law. And a person who has just posted a video on social media is being sent to jail. How right is this? This is mere pressure by the Government because they are at power; they have done this to Payal."

When asked if he doesn't think making such video is wrong, he said, "I agree making a video against anyone is not right, but it is definitely not a crime. And if it's a crime, then what democracy and freedom of speech are we talking about?"

The wrestler was upset as the bail was rejected earlier and had said that he will keep applying for bail until she is out of jail.

