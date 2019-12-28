Popular Haryanvi dancer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sapna Choudhary met with an accident on late Thursday night (December 26) in Gurugram. As per the reports, the accident happened when Sapna was returning after a shopping session. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant's car witnessed a major hit from behind by another vehicle at Hero Honda Chowk in the city.

The report also suggested that, although Sapna narrowly escaped the terrible accident, her car was badly damaged. According to the Badshahpur Police Station, the Haryanvi dancer hasn't filed any complaint about the accident with them.

It is also being said that the car that hit Sapna's car escaped soon after the accident, which is the reason that the number of the car couldn't be identified. The officers claimed that once the complaint is filed, they will look into the matter and take actions accordingly.

For the uninitiated, Sapna, who is also known as 'Anarkali of Haryana', underwent major makeover post her Bigg Boss stint. She has been has been extremely busy attending events. It has to be recalled that a couple of events were stopped as people created havoc. Many people get the tickets just to catch the glimpse of Sapna. Her song, 'Teri akhya ka yo kajal' is superhit and is played in many parties, pubs and clubs.

The Haryanvi sensation also performed in television show, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani and films - Dosti Ke Side Effects and Veere Di Wedding. She was also seen in a few album songs. She is super active on social media and has been keeping her fans updated with latest posts.

Also Read: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sapna Choudhary Narrowly Escapes Terrible Accident; Car Badly Damaged