Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy Dresses Like A Diva; The Picture Goes Viral!

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sabyasachi Satpathy celebrated his birthday yesterday (January 29). He shared a few pictures and videos on social media, in which he was seen celebrating his special day with friends. He was seen cutting the cake, while his loved ones cheered him. He captioned the pictures as, "And the prayers and cake cutting 😍💕" On his special day, he looked like a diva in a black dress. The picture is going viral on social media.

Sabyasachi was quoted by TOI as saying, "I'm happy the way my fans are welcoming me the way I'm. I don't want to stay in controversy. I always seek to make people happy and smile. That's the reason even in Bigg Boss journey each and all contestants loved me. The makers didn't telecast my part so the people couldn't know me much."

On wearing the cross-dress, he said, "I enjoy the beauty in me. I'm talented and can anchor television shows, can play a female character beautifully. I keep designing outfits. I live a life my heart asks me too."

Regarding his birthday plans, he had said, "I'm going to give a party on Sunday.. today I'm working and will enjoy a small celebration with family and very close ones."

Recently, Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan launched 2019 The Iconic Calendar. Sabyasachi Satpathy and Akash Dadlani were also present at the occasion. Arshi had said, "Doing the shoot for this calendar in Bangalore was lots of fun. But let me tell you, 11th season of Bigg Boss was iconic. We were the best."

