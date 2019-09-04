English
    Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Shivashish Mishra's Father No More; Roshmi, Sree & Others Offer Condolences

    Shivashish Mishra, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 12 as a commoner, is going through a tough time. His father passed away on September 2. Shivashish shared a picture of his father with a heartfelt post on social media.

    He captioned the picture, "He didn't tell me how to live,instead he lived and let me watch him do it! RIP PAPA! My inspiration , my goal, always and forever in my heart ! JAY SHREE MAHAKALESHWAR!!" - (sic)

    Sreesanth Offered Condolences

    As soon as Shivashish shared the news his Bigg Boss 12 inmates Roshmi Banik, Sourabh Patel, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur and others offered condolences.

    Sree wrote, "Shiv ...can't even express my feeling through messages..all I can say is ur a really strong personality nd amazing heart coz.of the ways u dad shown u nd he is watching over u every second..nd his blessing will alwys be with you ..love .care nd keep going strong..may god soul rest in piece...parents are our real gods .. c u soon ..So sorry I heard about it now..will alwys be thr ..love u my brother..pls be strong ..I know u can and u will be the best person for ur family..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗🤗👍🏻🤗🤗" - (sic)

    Roshmi Banik Commented

    "I'm sorry for your loss. May God ease this painful period for you and your family. I hope you can take some comfort in knowing that he was a great human being, and he will be sorely missed not just by you and your family but by many others I'm sure. Here's sending positive vibes - in order to heal soon, strength - to cope up with the situations bravely and loads of love - for peace of mind to you and your family. In this tough period, know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Stay strong. 🙏🏻❣️✨"- (sic)

    Romil Choudhary Writes...

    "Boht afsoos huaa sunkar bhaiii bhagwan uncle ji ki atma ko shaanti de and i know ye dard shaayad koi na samajh sakey par still bro be strong 🙏" - (sic)

    Somi & Deepak Offer Condolences

    Somi Khan wrote, "May God give him eternal rest. I am truly sorry for your loss , may his soul rest in peace. Stay strong and take care of your family 🙏🤲🏻" - (sic)

    Deepak Thakur wrote, "🙏🙏 😭😭 ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de mere bhai, Om Namah Shivaye 🙏🙏" - (sic)

