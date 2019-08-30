Injured Faisal Khan Advised Not To Dance For 6 Weeks; Backs Out Of Nach Baliye 9!

No Dance For Faisal For 6 Weeks

Faisal told the entertainment portal that he has informed the team and now, it is up to the makers, to decide if they take him after six weeks or in the next season.

‘Sometimes, Destiny Takes The Lead Against Your Wishes’

He also took to social media and revealed his condition. He wrote, "Sometimes, destiny takes the lead against your wishes and unfortunately, you cannot control it. Nach Baliye was my return on to stage, reliving adrenaline rush of performing on stage again, dancing and doing what so love the most! And this time no longer as a child but rather as an adult!" - (sic)

Faisal Writes…

"The journey so far had been fabulous as we continued to stretch our own limits and bring to stage one after another never seen before acts. But, little did I know that the world is going to turn upside down for me." - (sic)

The Actor Had A Fibula Tibia Fracture

"I have had a massive injury while shooting for Chandragupta Maurya. Luckily the doctors performed a surgery day before yesterday, and I am on my road to recovery. A fibula tibia fracture is painful and how! It will be a few weeks I'd be rest and atleast a few months of sadly no dance!" - (sic)

Celebs Wish Him Speedy Recovery

Many celebrities like Mouni Roy, Tinaa Dattaa, Mrunal Thakur and even his competitors - Shantanu Maheshwari, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, wished him a speedy recovery.