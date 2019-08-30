English
    Injured Faisal Khan Advised Not To Dance For 6 Weeks; Backs Out Of Nach Baliye 9!

    By
    |

    Faisal Khan, who plays the title role in Chandragupta Maurya and is currently participating with his girlfriend Muskaan in Nach Baliye 9, has injured himself, quite seriously. Apparently, he was shooting for the fiction show when Umbergaon as he fell off a horse and broke his right leg.

    The actor revealed to Spotboye that the doctors have advised him two weeks bed rest. He revealed that he can't dance for six weeks for sure (not even on a wheelchair). Although Faisal doesn't want to quit the show, he has backed out of the show as of now, as he has no other option left.

    No Dance For Faisal For 6 Weeks

    Faisal told the entertainment portal that he has informed the team and now, it is up to the makers, to decide if they take him after six weeks or in the next season.

    ‘Sometimes, Destiny Takes The Lead Against Your Wishes’

    He also took to social media and revealed his condition. He wrote, "Sometimes, destiny takes the lead against your wishes and unfortunately, you cannot control it. Nach Baliye was my return on to stage, reliving adrenaline rush of performing on stage again, dancing and doing what so love the most! And this time no longer as a child but rather as an adult!" - (sic)

    Faisal Writes…

    "The journey so far had been fabulous as we continued to stretch our own limits and bring to stage one after another never seen before acts. But, little did I know that the world is going to turn upside down for me." - (sic)

    The Actor Had A Fibula Tibia Fracture

    "I have had a massive injury while shooting for Chandragupta Maurya. Luckily the doctors performed a surgery day before yesterday, and I am on my road to recovery. A fibula tibia fracture is painful and how! It will be a few weeks I'd be rest and atleast a few months of sadly no dance!" - (sic)

    Celebs Wish Him Speedy Recovery

    Many celebrities like Mouni Roy, Tinaa Dattaa, Mrunal Thakur and even his competitors - Shantanu Maheshwari, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, wished him a speedy recovery.

    Read Faisal's Complete Post Here:

    View this post on Instagram

    Sometimes, destiny takes the lead against your wishes and unfortunately, you cannot control it. Nach Baliye was my return on to stage, reliving adrenaline rush of performing on stage again, dancing and doing what so love the most! And this time no longer as a child but rather as an adult! The journey so far had been fabulous as we continued to stretch our own limits and bring to stage one after another never seen before acts. But, little did I know that the world is going to turn upside down for me. We take the smallest things for granted and really don’t know what tomorrow holds for us. The last three days have changed the course of my immediate future and how! As most of you know, I have had a massive injury while shooting for Chandragupta Maurya. Luckily the doctors performed a surgery day before yesterday, and I am on my road to recovery. A fibula tibia fracture is painful and how! It will be a few weeks I’d be rest and atleast a few months of sadly no dance! Ask me what an addiction dance is, ask me what an addiction the stage is and I shall tell you every minute in the next two months shall be incomplete, as I am without dance in my life! Keep us in your prayers 🙏

    A post shared by Faisal Khan (@faisalkhan30) on

