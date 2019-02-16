Fans Slam Navjot Singh Sidhu For His Pulwama Terror Attack Comment; Trend #BoycottKapilSharmaShow!

Netizens Slam Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu's comment has not gone well with the netizens, who slammed him. #boycottsidhu and #boycottkapilsharmashow have been trending on social media. Fans have asked to remove Sidhu from the show, or else they won't watch The Kapil Sharma Show and will they will unsubscribe Sony TV. A few of them even unsubscribed Sony TV! Check out fans' comments! (Image Source: Twitter)

Fans’ Comments: Kadambini Singh

"Kapil Sharma kick out Siddhu from ur show or it will be a disaster for u n ur producer Salman Khan 😡😡 it's an urge from ur fellow Indians ur a gud human being I hope u will stand with nation n our security forces 🙏#boycottsidhu." - (sic)

Rahul Verma

"Hello @SonyTV , if you ever tried to show this person @sherryontopp navjot, we will totally boycott sony entertainment channel and @KapilSharmaK9 show too, either you off air the show or we will boycott sony tv, #boycottkapilsharmashow #boycottsidhu." - (sic)

Bhaiyya Ji

"Dear @SonyTV You will not give place to anti-national forces in your channel. Kick out a sedition like Sidhu @sherryontopp .If you did not do this, we are not obliged to take your package according to the new rules of TRAI. The rest are you yourself wise. #boycottkapilsharmashow." - (sic)

आशीष सिंह

"Dear @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 We requesting you to banned this traitor cum terrorist @sherryontopp from your show otherwise we will boycott your show and your channel and also drop subscription from our concerned operator. #boycottsidhu #boycottkapilsharmashow #boycottsonytv." - (sic)

Prathiteshwar Jha

"Kapil Sir.... We all welcomed you always and big fan of you @KapilSharmaK9. Remove Sidhhu from your Show. Sony TV please voice of Country @SonyTV." - (sic)

B B Khanna

"@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 @BeingSalmanKhan Remove traitor sidhu from your show otherwise i and my group of 400 members will remove sony tv from my new package." - (sic)

Bratati Das

"Shame on #NavjotSinghSidhu .. are u a real Punjabi? Punjabi are always known for their patriotism. But u r maligning the community #boycottsidhu." - (sic)