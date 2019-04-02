Fire Breaks Out At Tanaaz-Bhakhtyar Irani's Home; People Thought They Were Fooling Them!
It has to be recalled that recently Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon's house also caught fire. She also had a few minor burns and now television couple Tanaaz and Bhakhtyar Irani had a horrific nightmare in the wee hours yesterday (April 1, 2019), as a part of their bungalow caught fire. Apparently, this happened when the main junction box that was installed outside the passage blew up. Timely intervention averted a major tragedy. The incident happened at around 3.30 am when everyone was asleep. Read on!
Bhakhtyar Screamed At Night!
Tanaaz was quoted by TOI as saying, "Bhakhtyar and I were sleeping in our room, when our househelp called me from the children's room, inquiring about the power cut. I asked Bhakhtyar to look into it and within a few minutes of him stepping out, I heard him scream."
Tanaaz & Bhakhtyar Were Shocked To See Fire In The Passage
"He is not the one to panic easily. So, I rushed out, and was shocked to see fire in the passage. There were huge flames and smoke reaching inside the house. Fortunately, our neighbour helped us diffuse it by using blankets and kitchen napkins. Bhakhtyar was a real-life hero; he managed to bring the fire down after working relentlessly for 45 minutes. Thankfully, the fire brigade and police also came in time."
‘Every Home Should Have A Fire Extinguisher’
The actress further added, "This has been a big lesson for us. Every home should have a fire extinguisher. Now, we don't have power supply, and I have sent the kids and dog to my mother-in-law's home, which is close by, to catch up on some sleep."
‘People Thought That We Were Fooling Them’
Tanaaz and Bhakhtyar informed their friends and well-wishers about the incident on social media, but people didn't believe them! The actress says, "Given that the incident took place on April 1, many people thought that we were fooling them. Finally, when they realised that we were speaking the truth, they were shocked."
