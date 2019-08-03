Friendship Day Spl: Sanaya-Drashti, Hina-Priyank & Surbhi-Shivangi - Meet The BFFs Of Telly Town!

Drashti Dhami & Sanaya Irani

Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani have been best friends since a long time and are still going strong. They were seen as bridesmaid in each other's weddings. They were seen supporting and cheering each other in reality show (Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa). Time and again, the two keep sharing pictures of them together on social media and give fans major friendship goals.

Nakuul Mehta & Drashti Dhami

Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami have been friends since a long time. Apparently, the duo met at a dance class back in college. It is said that Drashti became the reason why Nakuul decided to embark on a career in TV. Nakuul had said, "She was the best wo-'man' at my wedding and I hosted her wedding."

Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma bonded well in Bigg Boss 11 house. Even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, they took time out to have some fun time together. Recently, Hina wished Priyank on his birthday with an adorable kiss. The BFFs looked inseparable and their chemistry was a treat for their fans.

Surbhi Chandna & Shivangi Joshi

Surbhi Chandna and Shivangi Joshi are the best of friends in the television industry. While shooting for a special sequence for their respective shows, the duo did a live chat and interacted with their fans. Surbhi had said, "We haven't met a lot of times but have hit it off so well. I feel Shivangi is like my little sister because I guide her sometimes and she very obediently listens to me. She's like a little baby actually but also very sensible at such a young age and that's commendable."

Shashank Vyas & Adaa Khan

In an interview to DC, Adaa Khan had said, "I don't have many friends in this industry. Shashank Vyas is my only friend. He is someone I can completely trust. In fact, I call him my Gyaan Guru. He has always been there for me through my ups and downs. We both love good food and travelling. In fact, we take road trips with our common friends very often. We discuss everything under the sun. Over the years, we have become pretty inseparable."