From Siddharth Dey To Paras Chhabra, Here Are The Worst Contestants Of Bigg Boss 13

Siddharth Dey

Siddharth Dey was reprimanded by Salman Khan for passing derogatory comments on his inmates. Apparently, he also got carried away while talking to Ameesha Patel (who was introduced as maalkin) and spoke inappropriately to her and his words were beeped by Bigg Boss.

Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma is too loud and irritating, well that's what the viewers say. She was slammed by netizens for playing the woman card in the house. Fans feel she is disgusting and doesn't deserve to stay in the house. They have been trending #MahiraKaun on social media.

Shefali Bagga

Initially, Shefali Bagga seemed like an irritating contestant and people even compared her to Priyanka Jagga, (who was the worst contestant in Bigg Boss history and Salman had asked her to leave the house). Many lashed at her for her personal attack on Aarti Singh.

Paras Chhabra

Ex-Splitsvilla contestant, Paras, who entered the house as 'sanskari playboy' has been aggressive since the beginning. He doesn't have control over his words. From turning violent during tasks, insulting his fan to disrespecting women and provoking his inmates, Paras has been one of the ' badtameez' contestants this season.

Siddharth Shukla

Although Siddharth Shukla is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house, many hate him for his rude behaviour. He is often seen losing his temper and doesn't listen to his inmates. Sid is also seen being aggressive during the tasks.