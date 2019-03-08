FWICE’s Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit Lashes Out At Tinaa Dattaa For Trivialising #MeToo!

Recently, Daayan actress Tinaa Dattaa accused her co-star Mohit Malhotra of inappropriately touching her. She made several shocking statements, but Mohit denied Tinaa's allegations. The makers of the show had a meeting with the actors, post which Tinaa said that she had sorted out the issue with Mohit. She was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I and Mohit have ironed out the differences. We have concluded to make a new start. I don't have any issues working with him."

She further added, "Our on-screen chemistry works for the show and shall maintain a professional environment for the betterment of the show. I am happy that our audience has liked the show and I am sure this new start will be appreciated by all and will put a rest to any further speculation." Well, this came as a surprise to many. Now, Filmmaker and chief advisor of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashok Pandit has slammed the actress for trivialising #MeToo movement!

Ashoke was quoted by IANS as saying, "I'd say they are doing the movement a great disservice and should be punished for using the platform to settle personal scores. At least, that is what it seems like. You're working with a co-star for years and suddenly you have intimacy issues. His behaviour suddenly bothers you. And we as a film federation and as male members of the entertainment industry are deeply concerned."

He further added, "But when a few days later you withdraw your grave allegations, you belittle our efforts to bring justice to women who have been really wronged. Madame, this is not a joke. Neither is it a platform where you can come and go at your will."

Ashoke feels that the #MeToo movement is being derailed by women who don't seem to care about following up their allegations. He wants the accusers to take the movement more seriously. He said, "Either have the courage to go all the way (with the allegations) or don't come forward at all. This kind of irresponsible behaviour is making men in the industry wary of working with women."

(With IANS Inputs)

