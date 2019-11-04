Gandii Baat 4 Special Episode Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara Trailer Is Out And It’s Already Trending
ALT Balaji's erotic anthology web series Gandii Baat has been topping the charts since the release of the first season. The three seasons created a huge buzz. Adding to its successful legacy, the makers are back with Season 4. Yes, you read it right! ALTBalaji released the trailer of the all-new exciting episode of the series titled 'Meetha Meetha...Pyara Pyara', which is already trending!
Gandii Baat 4 Special Episode Trailer Is Already Trending!
The trailer has already got 2.2M hits. Creative director, Baljit Singh Chaddha shared a snapshot from the promo and wrote, "#gandiibaat #specialepisode #promo already #trending in top4 within few hours of its release." - (sic)
Sachin Mohite Writes…
The special episode features Mridula Mahajan and MTV Splitsvilla's Aditya Singh Rajput. Producer-director Sachin Mohite shared snapshots on his Instagram account. Sharing a snapshot, Sachin wrote, "And within few hours our promo is trending on # 4 on YouTube 😊😊." - (sic)
Meetha Meetha…Pyara Pyara Story
Apparently, the special episode ‘Meetha Meetha...Pyara Pyara' highlights how the lack of sex education combined with the social stigma of discussing sex, results in a phobia about consummating the marriage. This fear leads to some unexplored paths; looking for answers to questions no one is willing to address.
Gandii Baat Special Episode To Be Aired On Nov 7
Gandii Baat focuses on social issues through its delineation of genuine stories from rural India. The special episode will be aired on November 7.
