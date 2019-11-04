Gandii Baat 4 Special Episode Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara Trailer Is Out And It’s Already Trending

Gandii Baat 4 Special Episode Trailer Is Already Trending!

The trailer has already got 2.2M hits. Creative director, Baljit Singh Chaddha shared a snapshot from the promo and wrote, "#gandiibaat #specialepisode #promo already #trending in top4 within few hours of its release." - (sic)

Sachin Mohite Writes…

The special episode features Mridula Mahajan and MTV Splitsvilla's Aditya Singh Rajput. Producer-director Sachin Mohite shared snapshots on his Instagram account. Sharing a snapshot, Sachin wrote, "And within few hours our promo is trending on # 4 on YouTube 😊😊." - (sic)

Meetha Meetha…Pyara Pyara Story

Apparently, the special episode ‘Meetha Meetha...Pyara Pyara' highlights how the lack of sex education combined with the social stigma of discussing sex, results in a phobia about consummating the marriage. This fear leads to some unexplored paths; looking for answers to questions no one is willing to address.

Gandii Baat Special Episode To Be Aired On Nov 7

Gandii Baat focuses on social issues through its delineation of genuine stories from rural India. The special episode will be aired on November 7.