Gandii Baat Actor Fahmaan Khan To Play Anjali Tatrari's Love Interest In Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is one of the interesting shows on Sony TV. The show revolves around a father-daughter relationship and how the daughter gets her father remarried. One of the reasons that make the show must watch is the cast - Shweta Tiwari (as Guneet Sikka) and Varun Badola (as Amber Sharma) in the lead role. The other reason is the cute banter between father (Varun) and daughter Niya (played by Anjali Tatrari). Although the current track has been keeping the audience glued to the show, the makers are all set to introduce a twist! Apparently, Fahmaan Khan, who was seen in Gandii Baat, will be seen playing Anjali's love interest in the show!

As per Tellychakkar's report, Niya's new flatmate in California will be Randeep (Fahmaan), who is a carefree boy and believes in living his life to the fullest. He will be seen accidently bumping into Niya's life while she is attending a training session in Ghaziabad. The report also suggests that the duo will accidentally slip into the swimming pool.

Apparently, Anjali and Fahmaan are shooting out of country (for their California sequence).

Regarding his role, the actor told the leading daily, "I'm very excited about this role because it's something I've never done before. All my characters have been serious ones in the past, but Randeep is a very lively person."

Fahmaan further added, "Unlike Niya, he is a very impromptu, live-in-the moment kind of guy. He is very different from Niya and that's what makes her admire his way of life. He's a carefree guy with an entrepreneurial in nature and he assists his father in reviving small scale businesses. Niya's world revolves around his father, but Randeep prefers being at an arm's distance."

Well, it has to be seen what will happen to Niya's bestie and boss Kabir (Vijay Tilani), who is madly in love with her!

Also Read: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: 4 Reasons Why Shweta Tiwari & Varun Badola's Show Is A MUST-WATCH!