Gandii Baat Actress Gehana Vasisth Stable Now, But Has Serious Complication Of Diabetes

Recently, Gehana Vasisth, who was seen in Alt Balaji's web series Gandii Baat, suffered a cardiac arrest during the filming of a web series. It was said that the actress, who is in the hospital, was in an extremely critical condition and was put on a ventilator. As per the latest report, Gehana is stable now and is no longer on a ventilator, but has a serious complication of diabetes.

Dr Pranav Kabra, MD, Raksha Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai's Malad West area was quoted by IANS as saying, "Due to various complications in her vitals and body, the differential diagnosis was concluded as diabetic keto-acidosis (DK), which had reached a very advanced stage in Gehana's system. Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious complication of diabetes that occurs when your body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones."

The doctor told the media on Sunday that Gehana was a few minutes away from slipping into a medical condition called cerebral odema and coma, which was fatal. He also added that the condition posed the threat of cardiac arrest.

According to a statement released by the hospital, the actress needs three to four days to recover. The statement also said that only after proper monitoring of glucose levels, heart rate and other vital parameters, and depending on her clinical condition and outcomes, she can be discharged.

For the uninitiated, earlier, the doctor had said that the Gehana was shooting for nearly 48 hours without proper nourishment. It was also said that she had consumed some energy drinks and was also taking medication for diabetes and some other ailment.

Well, we hope that Gehana recovers soon.

(With IANS Inputs)

