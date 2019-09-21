Bigg Boss 13: Gandii Baat’s Anveshi Jain To Participate; Salman To Launch The Show On Mumbai Metro!

Anveshi Jain In Bigg Boss 13?

#BiggBoss_Tak👁️ Tweeted, "Anveshi Jain who is popular by web series Gandii Baat 2 in @altbalaji Probable Contestants to be locked inside #BB13 House. #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss13." - (sic)

Salman To Launch Bigg Boss On Mumbai Metro!

It is also being said that the makers are planning to make the host of the show, Salman, promote the show on Mumbai metro. May be, this was one of the reasons why in the first promo of the show, the Dabangg 3 actor was seen in the station master's avatar!

Concept Of The Show

Apparently, the show's concept this time is 'Jaldi-jaldi' and 14 contestants will be locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

14 Contestants To Be Locked

BiggBoss_Tak further tweeted, "Breaking #BiggBoss_Tak ***(According to Sources)*** 14 Contestants to Locked inside #BB13 House. In which 8 Girls & 6 Boys to participate #BiggBoss13. Source also said "All Contestants have signed NOD" But makers kept it confidential. However day by day we will know Contestants."

Bigg Boss 13 House

It is being said that the Bigg Boss house will be designed like a museum. The house will have seven beds. More updates on the house design is awaited.