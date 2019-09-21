English
    Bigg Boss 13: Gandii Baat’s Anveshi Jain To Participate; Salman To Launch The Show On Mumbai Metro!

    Salman Khan is all set to return with the 13th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Recently, the makers released a couple of promos, which hinted at the first two contestants of the show. The two of them are said to be Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla. As per BiggBoss_Tak's tweet, Gandii Baat actress Anveshi Jain is another contestant who might be locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

    Anveshi Jain In Bigg Boss 13?

    Anveshi Jain In Bigg Boss 13?

    #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ Tweeted, "Anveshi Jain who is popular by web series Gandii Baat 2 in @altbalaji Probable Contestants to be locked inside #BB13 House. #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss13." - (sic)

    Salman To Launch Bigg Boss On Mumbai Metro!

    Salman To Launch Bigg Boss On Mumbai Metro!

    It is also being said that the makers are planning to make the host of the show, Salman, promote the show on Mumbai metro. May be, this was one of the reasons why in the first promo of the show, the Dabangg 3 actor was seen in the station master's avatar!

    Concept Of The Show

    Concept Of The Show

    Apparently, the show's concept this time is 'Jaldi-jaldi' and 14 contestants will be locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

    14 Contestants To Be Locked

    14 Contestants To Be Locked

    BiggBoss_Tak further tweeted, "Breaking #BiggBoss_Tak ***(According to Sources)*** 14 Contestants to Locked inside #BB13 House. In which 8 Girls & 6 Boys to participate #BiggBoss13. Source also said "All Contestants have signed NOD" But makers kept it confidential. However day by day we will know Contestants."

    Bigg Boss 13 House

    Bigg Boss 13 House

    It is being said that the Bigg Boss house will be designed like a museum. The house will have seven beds. More updates on the house design is awaited.

