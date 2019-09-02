English
    Ganesh Chaturthi: Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Ekta Kapoor & Other TV Actors Welcome ‘Bappa’

    Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country today (September 2). The television celebrities are all excited as the festive season has begun! While a few welcomed 'Bappa' home, a few others took to social media to wish happiness and prosperity to their fans on this auspicious occasion. Take a look at the pictures!

    Mouni Roy Wishes Fans

    Mouni Roy Wishes Fans

    Naagin actress Mouni Roy shared picture of Lord Ganesha and captioned, "🌸🌸Bappa Morya 🌸🌸." - (sic)

    Arjun Bijlani Welcomes 'Bappa' Home

    Arjun Bijlani Welcomes 'Bappa' Home

    Arjun Bijlani shared a picture snapped with his wife Neha, and Lord Vinayaka and wrote, "Ganpati bappa morya #ganpatidecoration #ganeshchaturthi #love #family @nehaswami @niranjanbijlani." - (sic)

    Ekta Kapoor Introduces Her BOSS

    Ekta Kapoor Introduces Her BOSS

    Ekta Kapoor shared a video and introduced her and her family's boss - Bappa. She captioned the video, "Boss with the bosss of all GANESHCHATURTHI #GANPATIBHAPPAMAURYA" - (sic)

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a few pictures and wrote, "I love you Gannu❤️🤗💫🙏🏻Keep loving me alwaysss alwayss🌸 GANPATI BAPPA MORYA💫🙏🏻 PC - @prashantclick #ganeshchaturthi #ganpati2019 #devoleena #festivities #bappaishome ❤️"- (sic)

    Raqesh Bapat

    Raqesh Bapat

    Raqesh Bapat, who made an eco-friendly Ganesha, shared the picture of the Lord and wrote, "#mangalmurtimorya 🙏, while Ridhi Dogra commented, "Ganpati bappppaaaaa moryaaaaaaa." - (sic)

    Gul Khan

    Gul Khan

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's producer, Gul Khan wrote, "हमारे मुहल्ले के bappa!!!! विग्नहरता! संकट मोचन! गणपति बप्पा मोर्या💕💕💕💕." - (sic)

    Maniesh Paul

    Maniesh Paul

    Maniesh Paul wrote, "Happy ganesh chaturthi from the PAULS... @sanyuktap may bappa bless us all...ganpati bappa mourya🙏🏻🙏🏻 #mp #ganpatibappamourya #stayblessed #worship." - (sic)

    Nia Sharma’s Crazy Dance

    Nia Sharma’s Crazy Dance

    Nia Sharma and Parth Samthaan along with his co-stars were seen dancing to 'bappa's' songs. Nia posted the video and captioned it, "Kyuki hum Dilli se hai aur hume bas mauka chahiye! 💥💯 #ganpathibappamorya #mumbai @cashmakeupartistry @rishabskhanna we were meant to welcome your #ganpatiji🙏 💯🙌!!" - (sic)

    Parth, Shubhaavi & Pooja

    Parth, Shubhaavi & Pooja

    Parth shared a video and wrote, "And we are backk -- with the Most apt Ganpati song 😁😁😁 #dhagalalagali #ganpatidance😁 #dreamgirl #bts #basus with @poojabanerjeee @shubhaavi @balajimotionpictures @altbalaji." - (sic)

    And we are backk -- with the Most apt Ganpati song 😁😁😁 #dhagalalagali #ganpatidance😁 #dreamgirl #bts #basus with @poojabanerjeee @shubhaavi @balajimotionpictures @altbalaji

