Gaurav Chopra On Bigg Boss: Nothing Is Real; I Feel Bad That Audience Is So Naive & Fall For It!

Bigg Boss Makers Agreed To Gaurav’s Conditions Including Big Money He Had Asked For!

Gaurav was quoted by TOI as saying, "Bigg Boss is not my kind of show, it never was. They had approached me six times before and I had put down my conditions, which they never met. The seventh time when I actually went was the only time they agreed to all the conditions including the big money I asked for."

Audience Is Taken For A Ride & Manipulated

The actor added that he feels sorry for people as they fall for all the drama on the show. He said, "I find it petty. And I don't like the fact that the audience is taken for a ride and manipulated."

‘I Feel Bad That The Audience Is So Naive That They Fall For It’

"I feel bad that the audience is so naive that they fall for what happens on screen. There are people who are just trying to attract attention. People say things they feel in the moment. Nothing is real."

Bigg Boss Is Constructed For Business And TRPs

It has to be recalled that after every episode, there is Twitter war among audiences and even actors! Regarding the same, he said, "I don't understand people fighting for every word that's said for months on Twitter. It's just silly. It's a reality show and constructed for business and TRPs."

Gaurav’s Advice For Audiences

At the end, Gaurav advised people to watch the controversial reality show and enjoy it, but asks them not to fall for it! He says, "Watch it, enjoy it but don't fall for it."