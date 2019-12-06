Gaurav Gera On Neha Kakkar's Body-shaming Video: We Were Given Lines To Enact By Writers & Channel

Gaurav On Neha's Body-shaming Video

Gaurav Gera was quoted by TOI as saying, "I would not want to hurt her, because, I am a fan of hers. I love the way she sings and her songs are definitely parties ki jaan (her songs add fun to the party). Even if I don't know her personally, we share greetings with each other whenever we meet. Her talent is totally appreciated, I am nobody to prove it to her. She has 30 million followers on Instagram who are there to prove her that how much they love her."

Gaurav & Kiku Are Neha’s Fans

The actor said that Neha has not directly blamed them and has shared her disappointment towards the channel, who removed the video. He added that he and Kiku are her fans and are proud of her.

‘Meri Koi Aukat Nahi Hai To Tell Her Anything’

The comedian said that his idea was not to hurt her. He added, "Meri koi aukat nahi hai to tell her anything... (I am no one to comment on her)." Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor further said that he is hired to act and mouth the line which were given to them. He added that they tried a lot to tone down a few things and cut a lot of things which they felt was not in good taste. He added that they tried their best and shot a lot throughout the day.

‘We Were Given A Few Lines To Enact By The Writers’

He further told the leading daily, "The idea was definitely not to hurt her. She shouldn't have any haters, we have not done this because we hate her. I am just an actor and that is just a show. We were given a few lines to enact by the writers, the channel, the production house. They are more sensible than us and they have their own working equation with Neha because she does a show (Indian Idol 11) for them."

Gaurav Apologises To Neha

"I thought they (Channel and Production house) work on so many comedy shows on the small screen they must be aware of the sensibilities. They know what runs and also they had an equation with Neha so they should have known where to stop. But I would like to apologise to her and I love her. She is fantastic."