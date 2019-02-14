Gautam Gulati Shares #MeToo Story; Reveals 10 Years Ago, Someone Tried To Misbehave With Him!

Gautam Gulati On #MeToo Movement

Gautam Gulati, who is popularly known as Gauti by his fans, told Bollywoodlife, "It was a good movement. My full power to all the women who are suffering due to men. I feel all women should raise their voice and should not suffer in silence. A woman is so strong that a man is incomplete without her. Taking her advantage sexually is cheap."

Gautam Shares His #MeToo Story

Before entering the television industry Gautam was a model. It is often said that in the modelling industry, men become the victim of harassment. The actor shared his #MeToo story.

Someone Tried To Misbehave With Gautam

The actor said, "It did happen to me! Somebody tried on me, way back 10 years ago. When I was 21 years old, somebody tried to misbehave and I completely went against that guy. Obviously, I was thrown out of the modelling shoot but I didn't care. I anyway wanted to be an actor, so modelling wasn't that imperative for me. So it was easy for me to do it (go against the harasser)."

Gautam Was Thrown Out Of The Shoot

He further revealed that the harasser was not a popular personality, but an agent from Delhi. He said, "There are many fashion agencies in Delhi, he was from there. A guy tried on me, but you should always have the guts to say no to them. You cannot let them take advantage of you."