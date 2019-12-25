Geeta Phogat Blessed With A Baby Boy; Hina Khan And Babita Phogat Congratulate The New Mom

Wrestler Geeta Phogat and husband Pawan Kumar were blessed with the arrival of their first child on December 24, 2019. Geeta Phogat took to her social media account to share the happy news. She shared a picture of her little munchkin along with her husband Pawan Kumar. Geeta wrote, "HELLO BOY!! WELCOME TO THE WORLD. He is here. We are so much in love. Please give him your love and blessings. He made our life perfect now. Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born."

Geeta Phogat had entered marriage-hood with wrestler Pawan Kumar on November 20, 2016. As soon as the wrestler shared the news, she was flooded with a ton of happy and congratulatory messages on social media.

A good friend and Geeta's co-contestant on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Hina Khan took to Instagram and congratulated the new mother. Hina wrote, "Congratulations Geetaaaaaa my friend. I can’t express how happy I am. God bless the little one. hope u are ok. Take good care of yourself. Congratulations to you and Pawan #DhakadMommyKaDhakadBeta." (sic)

Geeta’s Sister Babita Phogat who was recently seen on Nach Baliye 9 also shared a lovely picture with her sister and the baby boy. Babita wrote, "Congratulations, sister, on your newborn baby. I wish your new bundle of joy a long life full of happiness, fun, laughter and love. May he meet with love, success and happiness in each and every step he takes in life. You just penned down your new legacy with this beautiful baby.. #maasi #babyboy."

The wrestlers former Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 co-contestants namely Karan Wahi, Lopamudra Raut and Manveer Gurjar also took to social media and congratulated Geeta.