Gold Awards 2019 Winners: Helly Shah, Zain Imam, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan & Others Win Big

Shaheer & Rhea

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, who play the roles of Abir and Mishti on Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, bagged Best Couple Award. Shaheer donned a blue and brown outfit, while Rhea looked gorgeous in a pista green dress.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan bagged three awards - Most Fit Actress, Best Actor in a Negative Role Popular and TV Personality of the Year. The actress donned a pink-coloured dress and looked as stunning as ever.

Erica Fernandes & Surbhi Chandna

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes bagged two awards - Most Stylish Diva and Best Actor Female (Critics) Awards. The Most Stylish Diva Award was also shared by Sanjivani 2 actress Surbhi Chandna.

Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi & Dheeraj Dhoopar-Shraddha Arya

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi bagged Best Actor (Male & Female) Awards. The awards was also shared by Kundali Bhagya actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun shared a picture snapped with the awards and wrote, "Firstly thank you to all the fans who voted . Thank you @zee5 @zeetv and @vikaaskalantri for both these awards . Thank you @colorstv team for this opportunity , for #kitchenchampion #dancedeewane .wohooo best host award feels really special.. would share this award with all the nominees as well. Thank you @dreamsvaultmedia . U guys r great. By the way never thought il tag 2 channels in one post 😜😜. Cheers to that too." - (sic)